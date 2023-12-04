Monday, December 4, 2023
BLU3 Announces New ‘Try Before You Buy’ Location

By Sam Helmy

BLU3 at DEMA Show 2022
BLU3 at DEMA Show 2022

BLU3 has announced the addition of its fourth try-before-you-buy location. This time around, it is Dixie Divers in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

At the location, participants can choose to undertake a try dive in a pool with the Nomad unit. A divemaster supervises the experience.

The free experience takes about one and a half hours and includes watching the BLU3 instruction video. This gives them a clear expectation of what the Nomad will provide and how they can get the most from diving the tankless Nomad units.

The experience is excellent for those wanting to dip their toes into the world of water sports. For dive shops it broadens their customer base and acts as a great stepping stone to move potential customers along the path to becoming divers if they should want to.

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

