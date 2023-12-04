BLU3 Announces New ‘Try Before You Buy’ Location

BLU3 has announced the addition of its fourth try-before-you-buy location. This time around, it is Dixie Divers in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

At the location, participants can choose to undertake a try dive in a pool with the Nomad unit. A divemaster supervises the experience.

The free experience takes about one and a half hours and includes watching the BLU3 instruction video. This gives them a clear expectation of what the Nomad will provide and how they can get the most from diving the tankless Nomad units.

The experience is excellent for those wanting to dip their toes into the world of water sports. For dive shops it broadens their customer base and acts as a great stepping stone to move potential customers along the path to becoming divers if they should want to.

