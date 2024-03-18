Monday, March 18, 2024
BLU3 Introduces The Nomad Mini

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

BLU3 Nomad Mini in backpack
BLU3 has announced that the Nomad Mini dive system is now in stock and available to ship.

The new mode is set to replace the Nemo system. The Nomad Mini was built after extensive feedback from Nemo users and aims to hit the perfect balance between portability and high performance. The new Nomad Mini is approximately 20% lighter than its bigger brother the Nomad.

Features of the new Nomad Mini include:

  • Improved depth rating of 15ft/4.5m.
  • Higher airflow.
  • Compact and portable yet easy to store.
  • Optional DiveBoost kit for multiple connections and enhanced dive time.

The new Nomad Mini will retail for US$1,299/~£1,014/~€1,190.

For more info, go to diveblu3.com.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

