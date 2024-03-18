BLU3 Introduces The Nomad Mini

BLU3 has announced that the Nomad Mini dive system is now in stock and available to ship.

The new mode is set to replace the Nemo system. The Nomad Mini was built after extensive feedback from Nemo users and aims to hit the perfect balance between portability and high performance. The new Nomad Mini is approximately 20% lighter than its bigger brother the Nomad.

Features of the new Nomad Mini include:

Improved depth rating of 15ft/4.5m.

Higher airflow.

Compact and portable yet easy to store.

Optional DiveBoost kit for multiple connections and enhanced dive time.

The new Nomad Mini will retail for US$1,299/~£1,014/~€1,190.

For more info, go to diveblu3.com.