BLU3 Is Now The Exclusive Distributor of The SeaNXT Elite Scooter

BLU3 announced that it is now the exclusive distributor of the SeaNXT Elite Scooter in North and South America and non-French Caribbean territories.

As the new distributor, BLU3 will have an authorized service center based in Pompano, Florida. The center will feature a host of skilled technicians who can fully support a range of SeaNXT products.

If you’re interested in the SeaNXT or other BLU3 products, you can see them in person and check out the SeaNXT at this month’s Miami Boat Show at booths MB6117 & HP578.

You can find out more information here.