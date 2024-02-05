Monday, February 5, 2024
Scuba Diving

BLU3 Is Now The Exclusive Distributor of The SeaNXT Elite Scooter

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

SeaNXT-Elite scooter
SeaNXT-Elite scooter

BLU3 announced that it is now the exclusive distributor of the SeaNXT Elite Scooter in North and South America and non-French Caribbean territories.  

As the new distributor, BLU3 will have an authorized service center based in Pompano, Florida. The center will feature a host of skilled technicians who can fully support a range of SeaNXT products.

If you’re interested in the SeaNXT or other BLU3 products, you can see them in person and check out the SeaNXT at this month’s Miami Boat Show at booths MB6117 & HP578.

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
104,597FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,000FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US