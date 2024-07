Austrian-born Croatian freediver Boris Milosic successfully set a new World Record this past weekend, walking underwater for a distance of 112m/367ft in a time just shy of 5 minutes.

The attempt was made to break the previous record of 107m/351ft held by fellow countrymen Vitomir Maricic.

Milosic is a CMAS World and European Championship medalist and even set an AIDA World Record in 2019 in the Dynamic with Bifins discipline.

(Featured Image credit: Lana Zapp)