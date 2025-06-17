BSAC Divers and Snorkelers Invited to NW Dive Fest 2025

The British Sub-Aqua Club’s NW Dive Fest event returns to Capernwray on Friday October 3rd – and it’ll be “bigger and better than ever,” according to organizers.

BSAC said:

“The NW Dive Fest is a fantastic opportunity for divers from all training backgrounds to come together, meet other divers and experience the camaraderie and adventure that BSAC offers. Plus, entry to the event costs only the Capernwray fee of £20 [~€23.48] booked in advance online, or £25 [~€29.35] on the gate.”

Activities both in and out of the water on the day of the event include:

Photo competition: Show off your photography skills and capture the magic beneath or above the waves

Gold Bar Treasure hunt: Dive into an underwater adventure and see what treasures you can find!

Scooter sessions: Experience the thrill of underwater scooters (book in advance)

Rebreather Try Dives: try out closed-circuit rebreathers (book in advance)

Raffle with lots of top prizes

Auction of some great items

Meet NW clubs and divers at the “Club Zone” network, promote your club

Sponsor stands – trial dive kit from all the top brands

And lots more…

DJ Cosche will be spinning tunes at the event as well.

Leading dive industry names like Apeks, Northern Diver, AP Diving, Sea & Sea, Dynamic Nord, Suunto, Mares, Dive Manchester, Aqualung and Cressi are among the sponsors of the event.

For those looking to add a new dimension to their diving, the Nautical Archaeology Society will be at the event, and are running an underwater skills course over the weekend.

BSAC’s North West Regional Coach Stephen Dorricott, who, alongside his team is coordinating this year’s event, said he was delighted to be able to bring the dive festival back to Capernwray:

“We were thrilled at how well the event went last year; members are still talking about it. This isn’t just for North West clubs and members, it an open invite to all members – we’d love to see you there! Tickets are on sale so don’t miss out!”

Tickets

The cost for entry is £20 per person purchased in advance online, and attendees must either be a member of Capernwray Dive Centre or buy a day pass. Events begin at 10am on the day. Early Birds can catch the chance to win six free air fills.

Tickets are available to buy from the official website at bsacnwdivefest.co.uk.

If you want to know more about BSAC, go to www.bsac.com.

.