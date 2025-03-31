Monday, March 31, 2025
Scuba Diving

Buddy Dive Bonaire Announces the Return Of Operation CCR

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

RTC and RESA Agree on Rebreather Training Standards
RTC and RESA Agree on Rebreather Training Standards

Buddy Dive Bonaire has announced the dates of this year’s Operation CCR.

The event will take place at the facility from April 19-25, 2025, bringing together a wide range of closed-circuit rebreather divers and experts from across the industry. This gathering is the perfect situation to have fun, dive your CCR, and boost your knowledge by mingling with some of the top CCR divers in the industry.

According to the organizers:

“After years of successful Bonaire TeK editions, we decided it was time to add an event, especially for CCR divers. We assure you, that this event will be inspirational, challenging, and fun for everyone! Buddy Dive is totally geared up for you to make the most of your CCR vacation. We will have a boat reserved exclusively for all rebreather divers and you can join our guided Windjammer dive!”

Even if you are not a CCR diver, the event offers the perfect opportunity to try various units and learn about each one’s features. You can also enjoy presentations by Dive Rite and Silent Diving.

Buddy Dive Tek offers a high level of support to virtually all types of CCR diving. The facility is full stocked and can provide the following:

  • Rebreather cylinders in a wide range of sizes.
  • A selection of carbon dioxide absorbents
  • A cutting-edge filling station with twin boosters for high-pressure fills of oxygen and trimix.
  • Experienced staff who are familiar with a wide range of CCRs.

You can find out more about Operation CCR here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,019FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US