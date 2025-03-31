Buddy Dive Bonaire Announces the Return Of Operation CCR

Buddy Dive Bonaire has announced the dates of this year’s Operation CCR.

The event will take place at the facility from April 19-25, 2025, bringing together a wide range of closed-circuit rebreather divers and experts from across the industry. This gathering is the perfect situation to have fun, dive your CCR, and boost your knowledge by mingling with some of the top CCR divers in the industry.

According to the organizers:

“After years of successful Bonaire TeK editions, we decided it was time to add an event, especially for CCR divers. We assure you, that this event will be inspirational, challenging, and fun for everyone! Buddy Dive is totally geared up for you to make the most of your CCR vacation. We will have a boat reserved exclusively for all rebreather divers and you can join our guided Windjammer dive!”

Even if you are not a CCR diver, the event offers the perfect opportunity to try various units and learn about each one’s features. You can also enjoy presentations by Dive Rite and Silent Diving.

Buddy Dive Tek offers a high level of support to virtually all types of CCR diving. The facility is full stocked and can provide the following:

Rebreather cylinders in a wide range of sizes.

A selection of carbon dioxide absorbents

A cutting-edge filling station with twin boosters for high-pressure fills of oxygen and trimix.

Experienced staff who are familiar with a wide range of CCRs.

You can find out more about Operation CCR here.