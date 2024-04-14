Sunday, April 14, 2024
Buddy Dive Resort Marine Life Education Weeks Announced

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

-

Buddy Dive Resort Bonaire
Buddy Dive Resort has announced the dates for its Marine Life Education events for 2024.

This year, the Marine Life Education weeks will take place between August 10-24, 2024. The event features a series of events, including:

  • Diving excursions and trips.
  • Lectures and presentations.
  • Educational workshops.

Fish ID expert Eric Riesch will host the event alongside Buddy Dive Resort this year.

During the event, resort staff and marine biologists will be on hand to help divers identify and learn about the various species and critters they encounter on their dives.

For more info, go to buddydive.com.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

