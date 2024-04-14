Buddy Dive Resort Marine Life Education Weeks Announced

Buddy Dive Resort has announced the dates for its Marine Life Education events for 2024.

This year, the Marine Life Education weeks will take place between August 10-24, 2024. The event features a series of events, including:

Diving excursions and trips.

Lectures and presentations.

Educational workshops.

Fish ID expert Eric Riesch will host the event alongside Buddy Dive Resort this year.

During the event, resort staff and marine biologists will be on hand to help divers identify and learn about the various species and critters they encounter on their dives.

For more info, go to buddydive.com.