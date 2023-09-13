Wednesday, September 13, 2023
California’s Spiny Lobster Season Starts A Bit Earlier This Year

John Liang
By John Liang

Common spiny lobster (Palinurus elephas), also known as the Mediterranean lobster.

California’s 2023/2024 Spiny Lobster Season begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29th, 2023, 12 hours earlier than prior years.

The folks at DEMA have prepared a poster with “Tips for Preparing for the California Spiny Lobster Season.”

DEMA’s shareable safety tips materials are part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to encourage divers to refresh their training and maintain their equipment prior to getting back in the water.

Check out the poster below, and for more info about the Spiny Lobster season rules, go to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

