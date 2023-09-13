California’s Spiny Lobster Season Starts A Bit Earlier This Year

California’s 2023/2024 Spiny Lobster Season begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29th, 2023, 12 hours earlier than prior years.

The folks at DEMA have prepared a poster with “Tips for Preparing for the California Spiny Lobster Season.”

DEMA’s shareable safety tips materials are part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to encourage divers to refresh their training and maintain their equipment prior to getting back in the water.

Check out the poster below, and for more info about the Spiny Lobster season rules, go to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website.