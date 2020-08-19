Captain Don’s Habitat Dive Resort Bonaire Overhauls Dive Boats During Shutdown

With the shutdown of operations over the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the folks at Captain Don’s Habitat Dive Resort Bonaire have been overhauling the company’s fleet of dive boats.

For three of those boats — Ocean Freedom, Reef Freedom and Bonaire Diver — all the hulls, cabin deck and engine rooms have been sanded and primed and repainted. All the anti-fouling copper coatings have also been repainted. Broken railings and seats have been welded, tank holding buckets have all been replaced and all interiors have been re-worked.

Additionally, the dive staff upgraded and repainted the rental area and repainted all shower and rinse tanks. All the rental regulator gauge sets have been replaced with new ScubaPro gauges and all rental BCDs have received new, balanced inflators and dump valves and new weight pouches.

Also, Rum Runners Restaurant did a major redesign to the bar and breakfast and dining area and pizza temple. Further, the restaurant did a major food donation support job for the poor and all that got hit by a loss of income due to the COVID-19 tourism stop.

You can start booking your groups or individuals now for 2021, with rates beginning at US$753 (~630 Euros) per person (based on quad occupancy bungalow and four divers) for a seven-night stay (six-day, 10-boat-dive package). Groups of eight get a “pay 7 get 1 free comp ratio.”

For more info, send an email to [email protected].