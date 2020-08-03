Check Out ‘Bundle,’ The Latest Online Dive Booking Platform

At the hight of the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest online dive booking platform, called “Bundle,” has launched.

The “Buy Now Dive Later” concept platform is aimed at not only generating great value for divers but also helping out dive operators by creating cash flow for them today.

The system works by customers purchasing “Dive Bonds” from one of the various operators via Bundle. The bonds mature after 45 days, at which points they can be redeemed for a significant discount. Bonds typically cost $100, and depending on which one you purchase can be redeemed for between $150, $140, $130, or $120 of value.

Once purchased, the Dive Bonds from Bundle are usable for a full 24 months from the date of maturity. Bundle was founded by William Mansell and Kim Guenier.

