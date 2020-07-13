Monday, July 13, 2020
Underwater Imaging

Check Out Ikelite’s New Dual Arm Cable Grip

By Sam Helmy

-

Carrying a sizeable dual-arm camera rig around can be a hassle, especially since most do not have a dedicated safe carrying handle. Well, check out Ikelite’s new dual-arm cable grip.

The rubber-clad stainless steel cable provides the perfect carrying handle where you’re taking your camera rig to the sea, pool, boat, or simply back to the car. The new innovative system is designed to work optimally with Ikelite housings.

With the strobe arms folded, the cable is loose and shifts the camera’s center of gravity down, giving the rig the feel of carrying a duffle bag.

Once in the water, simply slide the cable down so you can open up the reach of your strobes and use them as normal.

The new handle retails for US$70/~£55.04 /~€61.05.

You can find more information here.

SourceIkelite.com
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

