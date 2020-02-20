If you plan on being in the Boston area the weekend of March 7th, you should definitely check out the Boston Sea Rovers Show.

Organizers have released the full Saturday Evening Film Festival lineup, to be emceed by Women Divers Hall of Fame member Erin Quigley.

Presenters include:

Kelvin Murray, Director of Expeditions Operations & Undersea Projects with EYOS Expeditions

Erick Higuera, wildlife filmmaker, photographer and marine biologist

Ryan King, Nomad Exploration Team wreck diver

Dustin Adamson, underwater cinematographer

Richard Simon and Joe Mazraani

The Show will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston North Shore in Danvers, Massachusetts, on March 7th-8th.

For more info, go to bostonsearovers.com.

(Image credit: Chuck Davis)