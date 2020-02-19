There’s a new safety vest for freedivers called the “sens07vest” that has a blackout detection feature.

If you don’t press a button on the vest within a user-specified time, the vest automatically inflates and makes sure your head is turned face-up so that the airways (nose and mouth) are kept out of the water.

The safety parameters of the sens07vest can be configured using the sens07 smartphone app and transferred wirelessly to the vest.

The sens07vest is always active — it’s been purposely designed without a power switch. The battery has a minimum life of five years. A green light indicates that the sens07vest is in correct operation mode.

Other sens07vest specs include:

Weight: 1.2kg including the CO2 cylinder.

Buoyancy: 150N (around 15kg uplift).

Max depth: 50 meters (164 feet) when using 95gr CO2 cylinders, 30 meters (98 feet) when using 60gr CO2 cylinders.

Sensors: Contact free sensors (all integrated into the sens07 inflator).

Manual inflation: Pulling the manual handle triggers inflation bypassing the electronic.

Power Switch: sens07vest is always on. Automatic activation can be disabled if legally required.

Maintenance: No battery maintenance required (battery life-time 5 years or more).

Physical check for abrasion every 2 years recommended.

Guarantee: Two years.

Data recording: Time and depth are logged for months or years into a non-volatile memory allowing data recovery even in case of physical damage (optional).

Other features: Grasp handle, blow tube, whistle and neck-pocket with zipper for weights.

The sens07vest can store three configuration profiles for three users, three applications or three missions. Inflation for each profile can be programmed by time, depth or both. Different depth-zones allow individual timing per zone. A suspend button allows the user to delay upcoming inflation by a specified time. Data transfer is done via the smartphone screen, and can be protected or blocked by a password. Inflation can be programmed for a specified time/date or delay up to an optional four months in advance.

The sens07vest retails for 670 Euros (~US$723) excluding tax.

For more info, check out the sens07vest website at sens07vest.com.