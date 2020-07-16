Friday, July 17, 2020
Freediving

Check Out The Geneinno S2 Portable Smart Scooter

By Sam Helmy

Geneinno S2, the most portable sea scooter monitored by smart App
Geneinno has introduced the S2, a portable scooter that can be monitored by a smartphone app.

The new scooter is about the size of a 15-inch Macbook laptop.

Features of the S2 include:

  • Ultra-portable weighing in at only 5.9lbs/~2.7kg.
  • Twin propeller design producing up to 10kg/22lbs of thrust.
  • Li-ion battery pack with up to 1 hour run time int eh water, and 1.5 hours charge time.
  • Smart app integration to monitor depth, distance, and battery levels.
  • Parental control from the app for added peace of mind.
  • Integrated Camera mount.

In addition to the above, the battery of the S2 comes in at a 97 Wh (Watt Hours), which is under the 100Wh limit of international air travel, meaning you can transport the S2 in your luggage when going on holiday.

The S2 will retail for US$399/~£316 /~€349.

Check out a video of the Geneinno below.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

