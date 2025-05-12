Check Out The New Rapid Extrication Board by RescueX

RescueX recently announced the launch of its new Rapid Extrication Board.

The board is the first and only board engineered specifically for the swift, controlled removal of an unresponsive diver or victim from the water. The new Rapid Extrication Board is ideal whether you’re operating from a boat, dock, poolside or open-water ledge.

Key features of the new Rapid Extraction Board include:

Unlike generic spine boards, the Rapid Extrication Board is tailored for aquatic environments. It offers the perfect balance of buoyancy, rigidity, and low drag for smooth maneuverability. Fast, Low-Friction Recovery: The new Rapid Extraction Board’s surface texture and streamlined shape enable rescuers to quickly position and move unconscious victims with minimal effort, which is vital for safe extrication and rapid transition to CPR.

Compact and Lightweight: The board folds into a very compact shape, making it ideal for easy storage, especially on space-limited vessel.

The new board is ideal for the following environments:

Dive teams

Public safety agencies

Commercial diving operations

Aquatic training centers

The Rapid Extrication Board retails for US$849/~€772.75/~£680.52.

You can find out more information here.