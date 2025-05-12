Monday, May 12, 2025
Check Out The New Rapid Extrication Board by RescueX

Sam Helmy
-

RescueX Rapid Extraction Board
RescueX recently announced the launch of its new Rapid Extrication Board.

The board is the first and only board engineered specifically for the swift, controlled removal of an unresponsive diver or victim from the water. The new Rapid Extrication Board is ideal whether you’re operating from a boat, dock, poolside or open-water ledge.

RescueX's Rapid Extraction Board
Key features of the new Rapid Extraction Board include:

  • Purpose-Built for Water Rescue: Unlike generic spine boards, the Rapid Extrication Board is tailored for aquatic environments. It offers the perfect balance of buoyancy, rigidity, and low drag for smooth maneuverability.
  • Fast, Low-Friction Recovery: The new Rapid Extraction Board’s surface texture and streamlined shape enable rescuers to quickly position and move unconscious victims with minimal effort, which is vital for safe extrication and rapid transition to CPR.
  • Compact and Lightweight: The board folds into a very compact shape, making it ideal for easy storage, especially on space-limited vessel.

The new board is ideal for the following environments:

  • Dive teams
  • Public safety agencies
  • Commercial diving operations
  • Aquatic training centers

The Rapid Extrication Board retails for US$849/~€772.75/~£680.52.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

