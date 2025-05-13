Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Check Out The Short Film ‘Unwrecked’

John Liang
By John Liang

-

'unWRECKed: What the Ocean Taught Me' (Image via YouTube)

A new short film that features freediving called “unWRECKed: What the Ocean Taught Me” was released recently, starring freediver Bingqian Gao.

Gao writes in an Instagram post:

“What shatters is not lost.
“What sinks can reemerge anew.
“What breaks the past can shape a better future.”

Shot in collaboration with fellow freediver Nate Leazer, Gao describes the film thusly:

“It’s a short film about healing, resilience and transformation, born during a season of uncertainty and change.

“It’s an invitation to slow down, stay present, reinvent, and create life from ruins.

“Wrecks become reefs.
“Pain becomes new possibility.
“Silence speaks the quiet process of rediscovering.”

Check it out below.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

