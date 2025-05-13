Check Out The Short Film ‘Unwrecked’

A new short film that features freediving called “unWRECKed: What the Ocean Taught Me” was released recently, starring freediver Bingqian Gao.

Gao writes in an Instagram post:

“What shatters is not lost.

“What sinks can reemerge anew.

“What breaks the past can shape a better future.”

Shot in collaboration with fellow freediver Nate Leazer, Gao describes the film thusly:

“It’s a short film about healing, resilience and transformation, born during a season of uncertainty and change.

“It’s an invitation to slow down, stay present, reinvent, and create life from ruins.

“Wrecks become reefs.

“Pain becomes new possibility.

“Silence speaks the quiet process of rediscovering.”

Check it out below.