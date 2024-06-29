Children’s Diving Book ‘Trent’s Adventures: Deep Sea Discovery’ Now Available

“Trent’s Adventures: Deep Sea Discovery,” a new diving book for children, is now available for purchase.
The book, written by Barrington Scott and illustrated by Ananta Mohanta, takes its readers on a magical journey under the sea, showing the wonders of the ocean and the passion of scuba diving.
The new book is available for grades 2-5+. Features of the book include:
- Interactive: the book features quizzes and puzzles to keep children engaged and interacting with the book.
- Colorful, providing the readers with an immersive experience that takes them beneath the ocean.
- The book is fact-packed with lots of fun information for kids that opens up the world of scuba diving for them.
- The book is part of the travel book collection, which will explore various themes like shipwrecks and such.
You can find the new book here.