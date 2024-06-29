Saturday, June 29, 2024
Scuba Diving

Children’s Diving Book ‘Trent’s Adventures: Deep Sea Discovery’ Now Available

Sam Helmy
-

Trent's Adventures: Deep Sea Discovery
Trent’s Adventures: Deep Sea Discovery,” a new diving book for children, is now available for purchase.

The book, written by Barrington Scott and illustrated by Ananta Mohanta, takes its readers on a magical journey under the sea, showing the wonders of the ocean and the passion of scuba diving.

The new book is available for grades 2-5+. Features of the book include:

  • Interactive: the book features quizzes and puzzles to keep children engaged and interacting with the book.
  • Colorful, providing the readers with an immersive experience that takes them beneath the ocean.
  • The book is fact-packed with lots of fun information for kids that opens up the world of scuba diving for them.
  • The book is part of the travel book collection, which will explore various themes like shipwrecks and such.

You can find the new book here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

