Children’s Diving Book ‘Trent’s Adventures: Deep Sea Discovery’ Now Available

“Trent’s Adventures: Deep Sea Discovery,” a new diving book for children, is now available for purchase.

The book, written by Barrington Scott and illustrated by Ananta Mohanta, takes its readers on a magical journey under the sea, showing the wonders of the ocean and the passion of scuba diving.

The new book is available for grades 2-5+. Features of the book include:

Interactive: the book features quizzes and puzzles to keep children engaged and interacting with the book.

Colorful, providing the readers with an immersive experience that takes them beneath the ocean.

The book is fact-packed with lots of fun information for kids that opens up the world of scuba diving for them.

The book is part of the travel book collection, which will explore various themes like shipwrecks and such.

You can find the new book here.