Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Freediving

CMAS Depth World Championship 2023 Day 1: Alexey Molchanov Sets New Men’s CWT World Record

John Liang
By John Liang

#VB2018 Alexey Molchanov's World Record Dive to 130m
#VB2018 Alexey Molchanov's World Record Dive to 130m

Russia’s Alexey Molchanov set a new men’s World Record in the Constant Weight with Monofin (CWT) freediving discipline on the first day of this week’s CMAS Depth World Championship in Roatan, Honduras.

Molchanov dove to 136m/446ft, establishing a new absolute World Record in CWT.

Earlier that day, Molchanov’s countryman Andrey Matveenko had set a new CWT record with a dive to 134m/440ft, besting Molchanov’s previous CMAS record of 133m/436ft set last month.

Molchanov and Matveenko both are competing under no flag due to their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

France’s Arnaud Jerald nabbed the bronze with his dive to 126m/413ft. Additionally, Mexico’s Pedro Fernando Tapia Salinas set a Men’s Continental Record with a dive to 115m/377ft.

Artnik, Modolo, Gallardo Take Top Women’s Spots

Slovenia’s Alenka Artnik took the Women’s gold medal with her dive to 107m/351ft.

In a Facebook post, Artnik said:

“I had a beautiful little ride’ and enjoyed every moment.”

France’s Alice Modolo came in second with her 100m/328ft dive, while the USA’s Enchante Gallardo took home both the bronze as well as a Continental Record with her dive to 96m/315ft.

Check out the full results below.

(Featured Image credit: Daan Verhoeven)

CMAS Depth Results - DAY 1 - CWT - MEN

CMAS Depth Results - DAY 1 - CWT - WOMEN





