Freediving

CMAS Depth World Championship 2023 Day 4: Alexey Molchanov Nabs Third World Record

John Liang
By John Liang

Alexei Molchanov at 2023 CMAS Depth World Championship (Image credit: Kohei Ueno via Facebook)
Russia’s Alexey Molchanov continued his run of dominance at the 2023 CMAS Depth World Championship in Roatan, Honduras, with a World Record dive in the Constant Weight with Bifins (CWTB) discipline.

Molchanov, competing under no flag due to his country’s invasion of Ukraine, dove to 124m/407ft for his third CMAS men’s world record during the competition.

France’s Abdelatif Alouach came in second place with his successful dive to 119m/390ft, and his countryman Arnaud Jerald nabbed the bronze with his dive to 118m/387ft.

Alenka Artnik Takes Women’s Gold

Slovenia’s Alenka Artnik took home the Women’s gold with her dive to 101m/331ft.

In a Facebook post, Artnik wrote:

“I would like to thank our mother nature for giving us great diving conditions. And I would like to dedicate this dive in a memory of a very special spirit of Lolita, also known as Tokitae. A female wild orca that had been in a captivity since 1970. She passed away in a tank a few days ago. She was to be released next year. Swim free girl #emptythetanks

Alenka Artnik Nabs Gold at CMAS Depth World Championship (Image via Facebook)
France’s Marianna Gillespie earned silver with her dive to 100m/328ft and Turkey’s Sahika Ercumen nabbed the bronze — as well as a women’s Continental Record — with her dive to 91m/299ft.

More Continental Records

Ercumen wasn’t the only one to set a CMAS Continental Record. South Africa’s Talya Davidoff dove to 70m/230ft. On the Men’s side, Mexico’s Pepe Salcedo dove to 104m/341ft, beating his countryman Pedro Fernando Tapia Salinas who dove to 101m/331ft.

Check out the full results below.

CMAS

