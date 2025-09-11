CMAS Depth World Championships Day 2: Natalia Zharkova Wins Gold, Alessia Zecchini Takes Silver in CWT

Day 2 of the CMAS Depth World Championships in Greece was the women’s turn, with Ukraine’s Natalia Zharkova bringing home the gold in the Constant Weight with Fins (CWT) discipline.

Zharkova successfully dove to 113m/371ft, while Italy’s Alessia Zecchini earned a silver with a 109m/358ft dive and her countrywoman Chiara Obino netting bronze with a 106m/348ft dive.

Ukraine’s Katerina Sadurska was aiming for 105m/322ft, but earned a yellow card for turning back early, and Italy’s Mara Guida successfully dove to 96m/315ft but was penalized for not bringing back the depth marker.

In an Instagram post, Zecchini wrote:

“I chose to be very conservative: today my goal was to enjoy every single moment and do my best underwater… and I truly achieved it.”

In the Women’s Masters M1 category, the UK’s Helena Bourdillon took the gold with a dive to 65m/213ft, while Japan’s Junko Kitahama earned a sliver medal with her 50m/164ft dive and the USA’s Natsuko Saito dove to 46m/151ft for the bronze.

Switzerland’s Christian Lander brought home the gold medal in the Men’s M1 Masters category with a 92m/302ft dive, while Russia’s Andrei Zhdanov earned a silver medal with his 87m/285ft dive and Greece’s Christos Papadopoulos swam down to 75m/246ft for the bronze.

Thursday is a rest day, with the Free Immersion (FIM) portion of the competition beginning on Friday.

Check out the results below. To watch the recaps of each competition day, go to cmas.org.