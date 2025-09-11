Thursday, September 11, 2025
Freediving

CMAS Depth World Championships Day 2: Natalia Zharkova Wins Gold, Alessia Zecchini Takes Silver in CWT

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Alessia Zecchini at CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 2 (CWT)
Alessia Zecchini at CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 2 (CWT)

Day 2 of the CMAS Depth World Championships in Greece was the women’s turn, with Ukraine’s Natalia Zharkova bringing home the gold in the Constant Weight with Fins (CWT) discipline.

Zharkova successfully dove to 113m/371ft, while Italy’s Alessia Zecchini earned a silver with a 109m/358ft dive and her countrywoman Chiara Obino netting bronze with a 106m/348ft dive.

Ukraine’s Katerina Sadurska was aiming for 105m/322ft, but earned a yellow card for turning back early, and Italy’s Mara Guida successfully dove to 96m/315ft but was penalized for not bringing back the depth marker.

In an Instagram post, Zecchini wrote:

“I chose to be very conservative: today my goal was to enjoy every single moment and do my best underwater… and I truly achieved it.”

In the Women’s Masters M1 category, the UK’s Helena Bourdillon took the gold with a dive to 65m/213ft, while Japan’s Junko Kitahama earned a sliver medal with her 50m/164ft dive and the USA’s Natsuko Saito dove to 46m/151ft for the bronze.

Switzerland’s Christian Lander brought home the gold medal in the Men’s M1 Masters category with a 92m/302ft dive, while Russia’s Andrei Zhdanov earned a silver medal with his 87m/285ft dive and Greece’s Christos Papadopoulos swam down to 75m/246ft for the bronze.

Thursday is a rest day, with the Free Immersion (FIM) portion of the competition beginning on Friday.

Check out the results below. To watch the recaps of each competition day, go to cmas.org.

CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 2 (CWT)

CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 2 (CWT)

CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 2 (CWT)

CMAS 2025 Depth World Championships Day 2 (CWT)

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,044FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US