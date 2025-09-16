Tuesday, September 16, 2025
CMAS Depth World Championships Day 6: Kateryna Sadurska Takes Gold In CNF; Isabel Sanchez, Marine Simonis Miss Out On Bronze

By John Liang

Day 6 of the CMAS Depth World Championships in Greece saw a dominant performance earn a gold medal, while the bronze slipped away from two athletes due to an incorrect surface protocol and an early turn.

Ukraine’s Kateryna Sadurska — the current world record holder for the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline at 84m/276ft — successfully dove to 76m/294ft on Monday to bring home the gold medal and add to her medal collection from this year’s competition, while Poland’s Maria Bobela earned silver with her 68m/223ft dive.

The bronze medal was potentially in reach for two athletes: Spain’s Isabel Sanchez dove to 61m/200ft — which would have been a national record — but upon surfacing failed to give the “OK” sign within the required time limit and subsequently got a red card. Belgium’s Marine Simonis was gunning for 67m/220ft but had to turn around at 57m/187ft, which resulted in lost points and no place on the podium.

As a result, Russia’s Elena Morozova, competing as an independent athlete, earned her place on the podium with a successful dive to 58m/190ft for the bronze.

In an Instagram post, Sanchez wrote:

“Today I feel a mix that’s hard to put into words. Reaching 61 meters in CNF was a dream come true: my personal best, the Spanish record, and what would have been a bronze medal at the World Championship. But the joy slipped away at the surface: I came up slightly hypoxic and forgot to give the OK within the required timeframe.

“The CMAS rule is clear: you must give the OK within 20 seconds of surfacing. I thought I had done it, but I hadn’t. And although it hurts, the rules are the same for everyone—it’s part of the “game” within the “sport.” That’s what makes it beautiful and exciting; you never know the outcome until the very end. A dive isn’t over until the judge gives you the card.

“I’m left with the sting of what could have been… but also with immense pride for reaching a depth I never imagined without fins. You don’t always win, but you always learn. Mistakes are also part of the journey.”

The Masters M1 Women category saw the UK’s Helena Bourdillon claim a second gold medal with a successful dive to 45m/148ft, while Greece’s Anna Iliad brought home the silver with her 43m/141ft dive and Turkey’s Birgul Erken earned bronze with her 39m/128ft dive.

For the Men’s M1+M2 category, Switzerland’s Christian Lander brought home the gold with a 66m/217ft dive. Russia’s Vladislav Makhonin was gunning for 61m/200ft but despite an early turn at 55m/180ft, was still able to earn the silver. Belgium’s Danny Van Dosselaer rounded out the podium with a 47m/154ft dive for the bronze medal.

Check out the full results below or watch the recaps of each competition day at cmas.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

