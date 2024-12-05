Kateryna Sadurska Surpasses Her Own CNF World Record

Ukrainian freediver Kateryna Sadurska broke her own women’s World Record earlier this week at the AIDA Deep Dominica competition.

Sadurska dove to 84m/276ft in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline under AIDA rules, beating her previous record set last week by 2 meters.

According to an AIDA Instagram post:

“Breaking a world record is rare; breaking your own record twice in one event is something else entirely.

“Huge congratulations Kateryna, on this incredible double milestone – you are remarkable and inspiring the entire freediving community!”

According to a FreedivingRanking.com Instagram post:

“Kateryna is breaking so many records lately that we’ve officially run out of ocean backgrounds for our graphics—so flames it is! This unstoppable athlete is taking freediving to the next level, and we’re here for it.”