CMAS Publishes Limited-Edition 65th Anniversary Commemorative Book

The World Underwater Federation (CMAS) has released a new book commemorating the organization’s 65th anniversary.

“CMAS 65 (1959-2024)” showcases the organization’s legacy since its founding in 1959.

Written in French, English and Spanish by Alair Forte, the book features milestones like the publication of the first CMAS newsletter, coverage of the first Declaration of on the Taking Possession of the Seabed, plus past presidents and more.

The hardcover book, with a limited edition of 500 copies, is available for €50/~US$54.

For more info, go here.