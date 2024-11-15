Coconut Smuggler Unveils New Ocean-Friendly Haircare Collection

The folks at Coconut Smuggler have created a collection of natural and reef-friendly products that protect all hair types while also ensuring that the ocean receives the same type of treatment in return.

Their custom formula uses a unique blend of essential nutrients and vitamins that creates a saltwater protectant and rejuvenator, with the collection designed to be used both pre- and post-scuba diving.

Created by award-winning hairstylist and PADI Scuba Diver Brittany Jones, you can spray the Feelin Nauti Serum before your dive, and nourish your hair with Ashore Everything Lotion during your surface interval and say goodbye to knotty diver hair.

For more info, go to coconutsmuggler.com.