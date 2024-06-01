Cook And Dive Aboard The BVI Aggressor

Divers with a passion for cooking can indulge both pleasures aboard the BVI Aggressor this fall.

Aggressor Adventures announced its “Cruising with Chef Brad” charter running October 12-19, 2024. During the cruise, guests can learn how to prepare a wide range of dishes from around the world.

The class takes around one hour and takes place in the morning after the first dive and then during the day during the surface intervals between dives.

Originally from South Africa, Chef Bradley Botha discovered a passion for cooking at the age of 7 and is a graduate of the world-famous Silwood School of Cookery in South Africa. During his career, he has worked at a wide range of restaurants and eateries worldwide.

Commenting on the cruise, Wayne Brown, the CEO of Aggressor Adventures, said:

“The intimate setting of the BVI Aggressor yacht allows for personalized attention, ensuring that you refine your skills along the way. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a seasoned home cook looking to expand your repertoire, Chef Brad’s classes cater to all levels of expertise.”

For more info, go to aggressor.com.