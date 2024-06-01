Saturday, June 1, 2024
Diving Travel

Cook And Dive Aboard The BVI Aggressor

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Aggressor Adventures Cooking Class with Chef Brad
Aggressor Adventures Cooking Class with Chef Brad

Divers with a passion for cooking can indulge both pleasures aboard the BVI Aggressor this fall.

Aggressor Adventures announced its “Cruising with Chef Brad” charter running October 12-19, 2024. During the cruise, guests can learn how to prepare a wide range of dishes from around the world.

The class takes around one hour and takes place in the morning after the first dive and then during the day during the surface intervals between dives.

Originally from South Africa, Chef Bradley Botha discovered a passion for cooking at the age of 7 and is a graduate of the world-famous Silwood School of Cookery in South Africa. During his career, he has worked at a wide range of restaurants and eateries worldwide.

Commenting on the cruise, Wayne Brown, the CEO of Aggressor Adventures, said:

“The intimate setting of the BVI Aggressor yacht allows for personalized attention, ensuring that you refine your skills along the way. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a seasoned home cook looking to expand your repertoire, Chef Brad’s classes cater to all levels of expertise.”

For more info, go to aggressor.com.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,316FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US