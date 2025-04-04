Friday, April 4, 2025
Scuba Diving

Could HEAD Group Be On The Verge Of Buying Aqualung Soon?

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Aqualung Group (Image via Facebook/tauchershop.de)
Aqualung Group (Image via Facebook/tauchershop.de)

The HEAD Group appears to be in the final stages of talks to acquire the Aqualung Group, according to news reports.

HEAD owns several sporting goods brands, among them rEVO, Mares and Scuba Schools International.

In December 2023, investment firm Barings completed its acquisition of Aqualung Group.

Before the purchase, Barings had been part of the lender group that was providing financial support to the company since its acquisition by Montagu, the private equity firm, six years prior.

In March 2024, the Aqualung Group announced it would start a “progressive shutdown” of its manufacturing activities at the company’s Technisub facility in Genoa, Italy.

Production was transferred to Aqualung Group’s site in Blackburn, England by the end of last year, the company said.

In a press release posted to its LinkedIn page, the company said at the time:

“The Group has faced important challenges over the last years weighing heavily on its cash flow. As part of its transformation, the Group has taken actions to reduce its fixed costs and restore its long-term sustainable growth through a more agile and efficient organization.”

The following April, Aqualung sold its US Divers brand to Aqua Master Sporting Technology.

In December 2023, Aqualung Group announced it was reorganizing its North American operations with the laying off of 60 US-based employees, closing its facilities in California and Hawaii and transferring its US distribution office to the East Coast.

Sourcedivernet
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,050FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US