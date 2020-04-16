Due to the worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Our World Underwater Scholarship Society has decided to defer its 2020 internship schedule to the summer of 2021.

The move was agreed by the society’s board of directors, who took the difficult decision in the face of the unprecedented situation facing the globe.

In addition, the board agreed to move online its annual symposium and Rolex Awards Ceremony, which is scheduled for June 6th, 2020.

The new virtual event is still in the planning phase, and more details should be forthcoming shortly; what we do know is that there will be presentations from the returning 2019 scholars and interns, as well as the premiers of their movies.