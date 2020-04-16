Last month we reported that DEMA was looking for nominations for its annual Reaching Out Award. The awards are to honor individuals who have made a significant contribution to the sport by “reaching out” in some unique way and improving the sport for everyone.

Initially, the deadline for nominations was 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, April 13th, 2020. However, this has now been extended, and the new deadline is 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020.

The award will be presented at this year’s DEMA Show in New Orleans in November. So if you know anyone deserving, then give some serious thought to nominating them.

You can submit a nomination here.