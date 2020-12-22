DAN Europe Cards Going Digital and Green

The Divers Alert Network Europe has announced that it will no longer be sending out plastic cards to members.

Instead, members will be able to view and use a digital version of the card from their DAN Europe app or through the “My DAN” area of the website.

Members will still receive the information packs with all the relevant information about their membership level. According to DAN Europe Vice President Laura Marroni:

“The diving community and the DAN Europe team share the common values of love for the ocean, and environmental protection. PVC is the most common plastic used to make cards. When it’s thrown away, it breaks into smaller pieces, which can make their way into our oceans and eventually be consumed by marine life and enter the food chain. When it comes to our environment, every little bit counts, and switching out PVC membership cards for something with low environmental impact will greatly help.”

You can find out more here, or check out a video about the DAN app below.