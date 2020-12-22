Saturday, January 9, 2021
Ocean

DAN Europe Cards Going Digital and Green

DAN Europe Cards Going Digital and Green 1
By Sam Helmy

-

DAN Europe Cards Going Digital and Green
DAN Europe Cards Going Digital and Green

The Divers Alert Network Europe has announced that it will no longer be sending out plastic cards to members.

Instead, members will be able to view and use a digital version of the card from their DAN Europe app or through the “My DAN” area of the website.

Members will still receive the information packs with all the relevant information about their membership level. According to DAN Europe Vice President Laura Marroni:

“The diving community and the DAN Europe team share the common values of love for the ocean, and environmental protection. PVC is the most common plastic used to make cards. When it’s thrown away, it breaks into smaller pieces, which can make their way into our oceans and eventually be consumed by marine life and enter the food chain. When it comes to our environment, every little bit counts, and switching out PVC membership cards for something with low environmental impact will greatly help.”

You can find out more here, or check out a video about the DAN app below.

DAN Europe Cards Going Digital and Green 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Ocean

The Guy Harvey Foundation Supports The Fish Art Contest

Sam Helmy -
The Guy Harvey Foundation has renewed its support for The Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest.
Read more
Ocean

Christmas Gifts That Support Coral Guardian

Sam Helmy -
Coral Guardian has announced a new coral adoption program to raise funds for its work.
Read more
Ocean

Pixel Photographs Illustrate the Tragedy Facing Marine Animals

Sam Helmy -
A new design series illustrates the scale of the tragic loss of marine life.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US