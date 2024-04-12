Friday, April 12, 2024
DAN: Jared Hires’ Death Was Caused By ‘Medical Event’ And Not Equipment Failure

By John Liang

Jared Hires

The Divers Alert Network this week released a “preliminary analysis” of the circumstances around the tragic death of tech diving community stalwart Jared Hires, concluding that the accident was caused by Hires’ health status and not equipment failure.

According to DAN:

“After careful review and consultation with experts in diving accident analysis, we conclude that this tragic accident was caused by a medical event and predisposition of the diver, and that neither equipment failure or error in human-machine interaction is responsible for the outcome. The diver was likely not aware of the implications that a first-time unprovoked seizure could have. The dive team did everything humanly possible in this challenging environment to rescue the diver.”

DAN added that it’s important “to educate the diving community about medical and physiological issues that, while easily manageable at the surface, can prove fatal when experienced underwater, especially in extreme environments.”

Check out DAN’s preliminary analysis here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

