Dates For The 2020 Blue Water World Cup Announced

By Sam Helmy

-

Palapas Ventana has announced the dates for its team spearfishing event, the 2020 Blue Water World Cup.

The event will take place between October 3rd and 9th, 2020, at Palapas Magdelena Bay.

Each four-person team will compete for a host of prizes from sponsors, as well as cash prizes that will be determined by the number of entrants. The itinerary of the event is as follows:

  • October 3: Arrival and welcome dinner.
  • October 4: Early travel to Mag Bay, followed by day one of the competition starting at 12 pm.
  • October 5: Day two of the competition.
  • October 6: Day three of the competition.
  • October 7: Rest and return ytoe Palapas Ventana.
  • October 8: Day four of the competition and awards party.
  • October 9: Departure.

Entry to the event costs US$1,910/~£1,518/~€1,705 per diver, and $900/~£715/~€803 per non-diver.

The price includes accommodation, meals and fishing activities, but excludes tips, alcohol, and airport transfers.

You can find out more information here.

