DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan and Scuba Diver Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans — both longtime friends — will be joining the line-up today of the “Coming Clean” online chat show hosted by Aron Arngrimsson of The Dirty Dozen Expeditions on Facebook Live.

Aron, who is usually leading expeditions around the globe to epic locations such as Truk Lagoon and Bikini Atoll, has used his time during the COVID-19 lockdown to launch his “Coming Clean” livestreamed interview series. Previous guests have included Jill Heinerth, Matt Jevon, and Richie Kohler.

Stephan and Mark have each been diving since an early age and became close friends when they entered the diving industry. While both are used to being the ones interviewing others, this time around Aron turns the tables and asks the questions to reveal the behind-the-scenes of their 25-year journey in the diving media.

Head to the Dirty Dozen Expeditions Facebook Page to join Aron at 8 pm UK (3 pm Eastern / 12 pm Pacific) today — Monday May 4th — to join the broadcast live. You can also register via the link to get notified when the broadcast goes live.

You can also catch up on the interviews you missed on The Dirty Dozen Expeditions website.