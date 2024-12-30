DeeperBlue Clothing: A Look Back Of Our Best Sellers In 2024

As we approach the end of the year, we’re taking a moment to reflect on the standout pieces that made 2024 unforgettable. We launched our new store and designs in August, and these best-sellers have been worn and loved by divers and ocean-advocates like you who appreciate sustainable, ethical, and ocean-inspired designs.

The full list of best sellers is on our DeeperBlue Clothing website; we’ve chosen our favorite picks, as shown by some of the real divers and ocean advocates worldwide.

Our Top Picks

Women’s Oversized Diving Gear T-shirt

Make a statement with our Diving Gear Oversized T-Shirt, designed for ultimate comfort and bold ocean vibes. Featuring a relaxed fit and iconic dive-inspired graphics, this tee is perfect for those who love the sea and live for adventure.

Crafted from soft organic cotton and printed with eco-friendly water-based inks, it’s as sustainable as it is stylish. Whether you’re exploring the shore, relaxing post-dive, or embracing casual coastal vibes, this oversized tee offers the perfect combination of comfort and character. Dive into effortless style today!

Depth Wish Freediving Hoodie

Stay warm and dive deeper into comfort with the Depth Wish Freediving Hoodie. This hoodie is perfect for chilly mornings by the water or casual days off. Made from soft, eco-conscious organic cotton, it’s designed to keep you cozy without compromising your commitment to the ocean. Featuring a relaxed fit and a minimalist freediving design, this hoodie is as stylish as it is practical. With sustainable water-based inks and a roomy front pocket, it’s the perfect blend of function and freediving-inspired fashion. Whether dreaming of your next depth-defying dive or staying warm on land, this hoodie has you covered.

Depth Wish Freediving T-shirt

Take a deep breath and freedive into the depths with our Depth Wish Freediving T-Shirt. This tee captures the thrill and freedom of freediving, featuring a bold shark and dive gear graphic that speaks to every adventurer’s inner depth wish. Crafted from ultra-soft, eco-friendly organic cotton, it’s stylish and sustainably made, printed with ocean-safe water-based inks. Whether exploring the reefs or just daydreaming about the next dive, this shirt lets you carry the spirit of freediving wherever you go. It’s more than a t-shirt—it’s your next dive buddy!

Scuba T-shirt

Dive deeper into your passion for the ocean with our Scuba T-shirt. Crafted from ultra-soft organic cotton, this tee features a bold scuba tank design that captures the spirit of underwater exploration. Printed with eco-friendly water-based inks, it’s as sustainable as stylish. Whether you’re gearing up for a dive or dreaming of the deep blue, this shirt perfectly expresses your love for the ocean. Let the adventure begin!

Diving Adventure Supply Co Hoodie

The Diving Adventure Supply Co Hoodie is your go-to companion for life on the surface, designed to embody the spirit of ocean exploration with unmatched comfort. Crafted from ultra-soft organic cotton, this hoodie offers warmth without the weight, perfect for cooler evenings after a dive or laid-back days by the sea.

With a relaxed fit and classic styling, it features the vintage-inspired Diving Adventure Supply Co emblem, printed with eco-friendly, water-based inks, capturing the essence of timeless dive gear. The spacious hood and kangaroo pocket add functionality, making it as practical as it is iconic. Embrace the spirit of the dive community and carry a bit of ocean adventure wherever you roam.

Free Dive Women’s Oversized Crew Neck

Wrap yourself in the serene spirit of the ocean with the Free Dive Women’s Oversized Crew Neck. Perfectly designed for those seeking comfort and adventure, this jumper features an eye-catching back print of a freediver exploring a vibrant underwater world. The oversized fit and dropped shoulders give it a relaxed, cozy feel—ideal for unwinding after a day by the sea or staying warm during breezy coastal evenings. Made from super-soft organic cotton and printed using eco-friendly water-based inks, this jumper brings sustainability and ocean-inspired style together. Embrace the freedom of the ocean and dive into effortless comfort with this must-have piece.

Scan the magic label

We’ve made it easy for you to send back your worn-out products to save them from landfill. There is a special label inside every one of our products. On it, you will find a QR code and a web address. You can scan it, or go to the URL, and get Free Shipping returns for your item, plus a reward for sending the material back to be turned into new products. This is the future, remade.

? Sustainable. Ethical. Ocean-inspired.

Dive into style with our brand-new line of sustainable, ethical, and ocean-inspired clothing for scuba divers and freedivers!

Crafted from certified organic cotton in a renewable energy-powered factory, our apparel lets you wear your passion for the ocean every day.

Explore the collection and take a piece of the ocean with you wherever you go.

