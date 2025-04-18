Friday, April 18, 2025
DeeperBlue Clothing Marks Earth Day With 10% Off Storewide

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

-

Celebrate Earth Day with DeeperBlue Clothing
Celebrate Earth Day with DeeperBlue Clothing

DeeperBlue has launched a special Earth Day promotion offering 10% off all products at our official clothing store as part of its commitment to sustainability and the global fight against plastic pollution. The offer runs through 23rd April 2025, and shoppers can activate their discount with the code EARTH10 at checkout.

This year’s Earth Day, held annually on 22nd April, focuses on a clear and urgent theme: ending plastic for the sake of human and planetary health. With plastic waste entering marine environments at an estimated rate of 11 million metric tonnes per year, the call to action is unambiguous—and long overdue.

Why Earth Day Matters to DeeperBlue

For nearly three decades, DeeperBlue.com has stood at the forefront of ocean storytelling and advocacy. The launch of its sustainable clothing line in 2024 extended that mission from words to wardrobe. Each garment is made from 100% organic cotton, which not only avoids pesticide-heavy farming but also releases zero microplastics during washing—a critical issue as synthetic fibres now account for a significant portion of marine plastic debris.

Unlike conventional clothing brands, DeeperBlue’s entire apparel range is printed on demand, packed without plastic, and shipped using minimal-waste methods. This conscious production model eliminates the need for mass manufacturing, reducing surplus inventory and cutting carbon emissions across the supply chain.

A Discount That Gives Back

The Earth Day offer is more than a seasonal sale—it’s a reminder that sustainable choices don’t need to cost the earth. From t-shirts and sweatshirts to hoodies, tote bags, and organic cotton caps, every item in the DeeperBlue range reflects the values of the diving community: respect for nature, minimal impact, and functional gear built to last.

Fashion That Doesn’t Cost the Ocean

Fast fashion remains one of the top five polluting industries globally. Its dependence on virgin plastics, wasteful production, and unethical labour practices stands in direct contrast to what Earth Day represents. By comparison, every DeeperBlue Clothing garment aims to support:

  • Natural materials grown without harmful chemicals
  • Plastic-free packaging from start to finish
  • Made-to-order printing that prevents landfill waste

This year’s Earth Day campaign challenges consumers to reconsider their choices and reward those brands that are working to do better.

Building a Community Around Sustainable Choices

The DeeperBlue clothing store doesn’t just offer gear. It provides a platform. The designs are built to reflect the values of divers, freedivers, and ocean advocates—from prints that celebrate the gear we trust underwater to slogans that echo the mindset of those who call the ocean home.

Whether you’re gearing up for your next dive trip or want to make a more sustainable choice in your everyday wardrobe, this Earth Day is a good time to make the switch.

How to Claim the Offer

Use code EARTH10 at checkout at deeperblue.store – The offer is valid through April 23, 2025.

Shop responsibly. Wear your values. Protect what you love.

Stephan Whelan
Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and has grown the site to be the most popular diving website and community in the world.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

