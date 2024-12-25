Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Thank You and Merry Christmas

By Stephan Whelan

-

Merry Christmas from DeeperBlue.com
Merry Christmas from DeeperBlue.com

Merry Christmas, diving friends,

As we approach the holiday season, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to you – one of our loyal subscribers, followers, and supporters.

We couldn’t do it without your incredible loyalty and support.  You inspire us and drive our passion for educating, inspiring, and keeping divers around the world informed.

We hope Santa brings everything on your list. You’ve earned it. Unless you’re panic-buying this afternoon — in which case, see you there!

Either way, have a fantastic break. Remember to live in the moment and love the company you’re in — even the in-laws.

With love & thanks,

Stephan Whelan

Founder & Publisher

…and the amazing #teamDB

Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and has grown the site to be the most popular diving website and community in the world.

