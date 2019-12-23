One of our favorite things to do as a team at the end of the year is to look back over our Photo Of The Week series and pick our choice for the best photo of the year. The quality of photos we saw this year was immense, with quite a debate being sparked on which entry deserved the accolade.

However, a winner must be chosen and we are proud to announce that the DeeperBlue.com 2019 Photo Of The Year is by Martin Strmiska featuring Instructor Peter Kubicka.

Congratulations to Martin on this spectacular image that really drew our attention and was one of our most popular images on the DeeperBlue.com Instagram account.

The Incredible and Mysterious Underwater World