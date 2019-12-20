We recently reported the Ikelite was in the process of making a housing for the Olympus OM-D E-M5 III Mirrorless Camera. That housing is now available for sale, and we know more about its specifications and features including:
- Depth rated to 200 ft (60m).
- Made from durable Corrosion-proof ABS-PC plastic.
- Ergonomic direct-drive controls that can be serviced in the filed.
- Extendable shutter release lever.
- Extendable AE-L/AF-L button thumb for ease of back button focus.
- Interchangeable Dry Lock Micro port system fro 8” and 6” dome ports.
- Engraved control marking on the clear view back of the camera.
- Ports for accessories including an optional vacuum system and TTL converter
The new housing retails for US$950/~£711/~€852.
You can find out more about the new housing here.