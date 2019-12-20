We recently reported the Ikelite was in the process of making a housing for the Olympus OM-D E-M5 III Mirrorless Camera. That housing is now available for sale, and we know more about its specifications and features including:

Depth rated to 200 ft (60m).

Made from durable Corrosion-proof ABS-PC plastic.

Ergonomic direct-drive controls that can be serviced in the filed.

Extendable shutter release lever.

Extendable AE-L/AF-L button thumb for ease of back button focus.

Interchangeable Dry Lock Micro port system fro 8” and 6” dome ports.

Engraved control marking on the clear view back of the camera.

Ports for accessories including an optional vacuum system and TTL converter

The new housing retails for US$950/~£711/~€852.

You can find out more about the new housing here.