We recently reported the Ikelite was in the process of making a housing for the Olympus OM-D E-M5 III Mirrorless Camera. That housing is now available for sale, and we know more about its specifications and features including:

  • Depth rated to 200 ft (60m).
  • Made from durable Corrosion-proof ABS-PC plastic.
  • Ergonomic direct-drive controls that can be serviced in the filed.
  • Extendable shutter release lever.
  • Extendable AE-L/AF-L button thumb for ease of back button focus.
  • Interchangeable Dry Lock Micro port system fro 8” and 6” dome ports.
  • Engraved control marking on the clear view back of the camera.
  • Ports for accessories including an optional vacuum system and TTL converter

The new housing retails for US$950/~£711/~€852.

You can find out more about the new housing here.

Ikelite's Olympus OM-D E-M5 III Mirrorless Camera Housing
Ikelite’s Olympus OM-D E-M5 III Mirrorless Camera Housing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.