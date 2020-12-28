DeeperBlue Photo Of The Year 2020

The team has been hard at work looking at all the fantastic entries we had for our Photo Of The Week series and have picked our choice to win the coveted DeeperBlue.com Photo Of The Year 2020.

Every year the quality of images we featured both daily on our social accounts and weekly as our Photo Of The Week was truly top-notch. The team debate was intense and voting was very close for the final few entries but once the dust had settled we have chosen a winner.

We are proud to announce that the DeeperBlue.com Photo Of The Year 2020 is by Quin Schrock who is an adventure and lifestyle photographer based out of Southern California and Oahu. The photo also featured divers Jess Wandering, Shaiden Valentine, and Katie Auer.

Congratulations to Quin on this truly spectacular image and that was one of our most popular images on the DeeperBlue.com Instagram account.

Peter Pan On The Moon