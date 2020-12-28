Saturday, January 9, 2021
Photo Of The Week

DeeperBlue Photo Of The Year 2020

DeeperBlue Photo Of The Year 2020 1
By DeeperBlue.com

-

DeeperBlue.com - Photo Of The Year 2020
DeeperBlue.com - Photo Of The Year 2020

The team has been hard at work looking at all the fantastic entries we had for our Photo Of The Week series and have picked our choice to win the coveted DeeperBlue.com Photo Of The Year 2020.

Every year the quality of images we featured both daily on our social accounts and weekly as our Photo Of The Week was truly top-notch.  The team debate was intense and voting was very close for the final few entries but once the dust had settled we have chosen a winner.

We are proud to announce that the DeeperBlue.com Photo Of The Year 2020 is by Quin Schrock who is an adventure and lifestyle photographer based out of Southern California and Oahu.  The photo also featured divers Jess Wandering, Shaiden Valentine, and Katie Auer.

Congratulations to Quin on this truly spectacular image and that was one of our most popular images on the DeeperBlue.com Instagram account.

Peter Pan On The Moon

 

DeeperBlue Photo Of The Year 2020 3
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Spearfishing, and Diving Travel.

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo Of The Week

Dive Into The New Year!

DeeperBlue.com -
Check out our latest Photo of the Week - Dive Into The New Year!?
Read more
Photo Of The Week

Squad Goals

DeeperBlue.com -
Check out our latest Photo of the Week - Squad Goals
Read more
Photo Of The Week

Peter Pan On The Moon

DeeperBlue.com -
Check out our latest Photo of the Week - Peter Pan On The Moon
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US