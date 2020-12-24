Emperor Maldives Offering No Obligation, No Deposit Deals For 2021 Trips

As more flights return to Male, Emperor Maldives have been having some fantastic encounters in November and December.

With that in mind, Emperor Maldives is offering no obligation, no deposit deals where you can book early and hold spaces for that special trip before the crowds return.

Not a whole lot of folks are expected to travel between January, February and March 2021, and Emperor Maldives are offering prices from GPB 1,125 / EUR 1249 / US$1475.

The company’s “Flexible Re-Booking” scheme allows any booking affected by COVID-related travel restrictions to be rescheduled, without penalty, up to the departure date.

For more info, send an email to Emperor Maldives at [email protected].