Saturday, January 9, 2021
Diving Travel

Emperor Maldives Offering No Obligation, No Deposit Deals For 2021 Trips

Emperor Maldives Offering No Obligation, No Deposit Deals For 2021 Trips 1
By John Liang

-

Emperor Maldives Opens First Dive Center On Gan, Laamu Atoll
Emperor Maldives Opens First Dive Center On Gan, Laamu Atoll

As more flights return to Male, Emperor Maldives have been having some fantastic encounters in November and December.

With that in mind, Emperor Maldives is offering no obligation, no deposit deals where you can book early and hold spaces for that special trip before the crowds return.

Not a whole lot of folks are expected to travel between January, February and March 2021, and Emperor Maldives are offering prices from GPB 1,125 / EUR 1249 / US$1475.

The company’s “Flexible Re-Booking” scheme allows any booking affected by COVID-related travel restrictions to be rescheduled, without penalty, up to the departure date.

For more info, send an email to Emperor Maldives at [email protected].

Emperor Maldives Offering No Obligation, No Deposit Deals For 2021 Trips 3
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Diving Travel

Zublu And The Future of Diving Holidays

Sam Helmy -
Dive Holiday platform Zublu highlights why it thinks liveaboards may be the future of diving holidays.
Read more
Diving Travel

New Cozumel Center Opened By Pro Dive

Sam Helmy -
Pro Dive has announced the opening of a new facility in Cozumel.
Read more
Diving Travel

PADI Offering ’Book With Confidence’ Dive Travel Deals

John Liang -
PADI is offering a platform that conveniently allows divers to book their dream dive trip with confidence that you'll be able to cancel your trip easily.
Read more

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US