DEMA Lobbies For Support of Dive Boat Act

DEMA, along with a host of other industry stakeholders, has written to the US Congress urging lawmakers to support the Dive Boat Act.

In the letter to the congressional leadership, they urge lawmakers to address the negative impact of the Small Passenger Vessel Act (SPVA) on the U.S. dive industry.

The act has led to unjustifiable hikes in insurance rates and increased costs for many dive boat operators.

The letter calls on Congress to modify Section 11503 of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. This would then ensure a fair liability standard for dive boat operators and stop the unfair punishment of an entire industry.

Check out the letter here.