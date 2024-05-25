Saturday, May 25, 2024
DEMA Lobbies For Support of Dive Boat Act

By Sam Helmy

Papua Paradise Dive Boat
DEMA, along with a host of other industry stakeholders, has written to the US Congress urging lawmakers to support the Dive Boat Act.

In the letter to the congressional leadership, they urge lawmakers to address the negative impact of the Small Passenger Vessel Act (SPVA) on the U.S. dive industry.

The act has led to unjustifiable hikes in insurance rates and increased costs for many dive boat operators.

The letter calls on Congress to modify Section 11503 of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. This would then ensure a fair liability standard for dive boat operators and stop the unfair punishment of an entire industry.

Check out the letter here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

