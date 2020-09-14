DEMA Show Online Registration and Sales Now Open

Registrations and sales are now open for the 2020 DEMA Show Online.

The event will be just as exciting as the typical DEMA Shows, except it will be online due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The DEMA Show Online will offer a host of different activities, including live learning streams, as well as several on-demand opportunities. Also, several exhibitors will be offering online education opportunities.

The show will also feature several moderated workshops by business professionals to help members grow and boost their operations. These won’t just be presentations but will also feature a Q&A session afterward.

You can find the DEMA Show online here.