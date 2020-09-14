Tuesday, September 15, 2020
DEMA Show Online Registration and Sales Now Open

By Sam Helmy

Registrations and sales are now open for the 2020 DEMA Show Online.

The event will be just as exciting as the typical DEMA Shows, except it will be online due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The DEMA Show Online will offer a host of different activities, including live learning streams, as well as several on-demand opportunities. Also, several exhibitors will be offering online education opportunities.

The show will also feature several moderated workshops by business professionals to help members grow and boost their operations. These won’t just be presentations but will also feature a Q&A session afterward.

You can find the DEMA Show online here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

