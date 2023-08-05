Deposits and Fuel Surcharges Cut By Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures has announced it is cutting fuel surcharges for its guests on its worldwide fleet.

The move comes into force from September 1st, 2023, and covers its scuba diving liveaboards, yachts and Nile cruise ships.

In addition, Aggressor is also announcing a new pricing special to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary. The new policy reduces the required guest deposits on individual bookings from 40% to 20%.

Commenting on the change, Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown stated:

“Around the world, all of us have felt the pinch of inflation and impacts our travel decisions. At Aggressor Adventures, we value each and every customer, and appreciate them choosing to spend their vacations with us. By eliminating fuel surcharges and providing other money-saving benefits, Aggressor Adventures gives our guests even more reasons to book their adventure of a lifetime, and enjoy add-on tours, gear and photo courses to make their adventure even better.”

For more info, go to aggressor.com.