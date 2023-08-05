Saturday, August 5, 2023
Diving Travel

Deposits and Fuel Surcharges Cut By Aggressor Adventures

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Aggressor Adventures Announces New Liveaboard, Red Sea RE Aggressor
Aggressor Adventures Announces New Liveaboard, Red Sea RE Aggressor

Aggressor Adventures has announced it is cutting fuel surcharges for its guests on its worldwide fleet.

The move comes into force from September 1st, 2023, and covers its scuba diving liveaboards, yachts and Nile cruise ships.

In addition, Aggressor is also announcing a new pricing special to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary. The new policy reduces the required guest deposits on individual bookings from 40% to 20%.

Commenting on the change, Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown stated:

“Around the world, all of us have felt the pinch of inflation and impacts our travel decisions. At Aggressor Adventures, we value each and every customer, and appreciate them choosing to spend their vacations with us. By eliminating fuel surcharges and providing other money-saving benefits, Aggressor Adventures gives our guests even more reasons to book their adventure of a lifetime, and enjoy add-on tours, gear and photo courses to make their adventure even better.”

For more info, go to aggressor.com.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
97,415FollowersFollow
2,712FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,836FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US