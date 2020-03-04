Deptherapy Program Member Tom Oates is a finalist for the Henry Worsley Award of the Endeavour Fund Awards.

“The Henry Worsley Award is presented to the person who has best inspired others through the demonstration of determination in the face of adversity, whilst endeavouring to support others with their recovery through sport or adventure challenge.

“This is the most prestigious prize of the evening and is named after the late Henry Worsley, who tragically lost his life in January 2016 whilst attempting to cross the Antarctic landmass, solo and unsupported. Henry, a career soldier and an experienced polar adventurer, undertook this incredible expedition in order to raise money for the Endeavour Fund.”

The Awards will be held tomorrow (Thursday) in the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Check out Oates’ story in the video below.