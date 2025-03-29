Details For This Year’s I.CARE Trash Derby Announced

Scuba Schools International, Blue Oceans and Mares have partnered with I.CARE for the 3rd Annual Trash Derby.

The event will take place in the Florida Keys from May 1 to May 4, 2025. The community-driven initiative aims to clean up a wide range of debris from the entire Florida Keys. The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation is sponsoring the event in support of Goal: Clean Seas.

The itinerary for the event is as follows:

May 1: 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM: Team Leader Meeting at Florida Keys Brewing Company. All team leaders must attend, either in person or virtually.

May 2 & 3: Debris Collection Days: Participants and team members can join as certified divers with participating dive shops, dive from shore, or use private boats to collect their bounty. Non-divers can join land-based cleanups.

May 4: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM: Trash Derby Festival at Founders Park in Islamorada, FL. Here, winners will be announced, and prizes will be given for different collected trash categories. The event will also feature vendors, live music, and great raffles.

Commenting on the event, SSI Marketing Manager Rachael Steidley said:

“The SSI Blue Oceans movement supports the conservation and sustainable use of aquatic environments worldwide. I can’t think of a better way to put that commitment into action than joining I.CARE in their mission to keep the Florida Keys clean. We at SSI and Mares are truly honored to work alongside Mike Goldberg and the incredible team he’s gathered to put on this fantastic event for its third year.

“What makes this event truly special is seeing dive centers across the Florida Keys unite to support I.CARE’s mission by offering two full days of FREE diving to anyone who signs up! That’s an incredible contribution to support this amazing cause.”

You can find out more information about the SSI Blue Oceans initiative here.

You can find out more information about the I.Care Trash Derby here.