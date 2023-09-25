Dive Community Rallies to Support Its Member Impacted By Maui Fires

PADI and the Ako’ako’a Foundation have teamed up and created a relief funding page to help dive industry members affected by the devastating fires on Maui.

One hundred percent of all donations will go to dive professionals in Maui who are trying to get back on their feet. So far, more than US$128,000 (~€120,217) has been raised and distributed. Donations can be made via direct contributions to the fund or the GoFundMe Page.

Commenting on its role in galvanizing the global diving community, PADI Worldwide CEO and President Drew Richardson stated:

“The PADI community has stepped up to support its fellow members in a meaningful way, and that speaks volumes to who we are individually and collectively. We are truly stronger together, which we demonstrate when our community needs our help the most. Your support provides strength to your fellow members and speed in their important recovery, so please take a moment to give something now if you can.”

Dive professionals who need support can email PADI Regional Manager Kyle Ingram.

You can donate at the relief fund page here.