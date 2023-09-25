Monday, September 25, 2023
Scuba Diving

Dive Community Rallies to Support Its Member Impacted By Maui Fires

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

PADI Teams Up With Ako'ako'a Foundation To Help Hawaii Dive Community
PADI Teams Up With Ako'ako'a Foundation To Help Hawaii Dive Community

PADI and the Ako’ako’a Foundation have teamed up and created a relief funding page to help dive industry members affected by the devastating fires on Maui.

One hundred percent of all donations will go to dive professionals in Maui who are trying to get back on their feet. So far, more than US$128,000 (~€120,217) has been raised and distributed. Donations can be made via direct contributions to the fund or the GoFundMe Page.

Commenting on its role in galvanizing the global diving community, PADI Worldwide CEO and President Drew Richardson stated:

“The PADI community has stepped up to support its fellow members in a meaningful way, and that speaks volumes to who we are individually and collectively. We are truly stronger together, which we demonstrate when our community needs our help the most. Your support provides strength to your fellow members and speed in their important recovery, so please take a moment to give something now if you can.”

Dive professionals who need support can email PADI Regional Manager Kyle Ingram.

You can donate at the relief fund page here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,999FollowersFollow
2,723FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,188FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US