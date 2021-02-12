Saturday, February 13, 2021
Dive Ninjas Opens A New PADI 5 Star IDC Dive Center In Los Cabos

By Sam Helmy

Divers near a wall, fuerteventura , Canary Islands
Dive Ninjas have opened a new PADI 5 Star IDC Dive Center in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The new program will be keeping with Dive Ninjas’ philosophy and conducting conservation-oriented dive professional programs. The program is based around a core PADI course, with extra workshops and training sessions added to create the Dive Ninja program. Courses on offer at the new facility include:

  • PADI Divemaster Course.
  • PADI Instructor Development Course.
  • PADI Master Scuba Diver Trainer (MSDT) Course.
  • PADI IDC Staff Instructor (IDSCI) course.
  • PADI Technical Diving Instructor.

The program is conducted under the guidance of PADI Platinum Course Director and former Regional Manager and Instructor Examiner Andreas Heegaard.

According to Heegaard:

“As the next voices of the ocean, we want each student to succeed in our programs but more importantly, inspire them to get involved in conservation. Our team will be there to support every step of the way, providing relevant knowledge and experience that will benefit them later on.”

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

