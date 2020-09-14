Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Dive Paradise Cozumel Launches Frequent Diver Program

By Sam Helmy

-

Underwater view of a reef
Underwater view of a reef

To encourage new and repeat customers, Dive Paradise Cozumel has announced the inauguration of two unique loyalty programs for divers that book frequent trips to the resort.

Both programs are designed to offer returning loyal customers significant savings in the long run. The rewards from both programs can be used through the end of 2022.

The first is a “Buy Ten, Get One Free” Digital Reward Card. The card lets you accumulate rewards as you go, and once you have booked your tenth 2-tank trip, you are automatically eligible for a free 2-tank dive trip.

The second is a “Pre-Paid Frequent Diver Pass,” which is available as either a 25-trip or 50-trip pre paid pass. Booking upfront gives you a 15% discount on the 25-trip package, while the 50 trip package gives you a 20% discount.

According to Dive Paradise CEO Michael Penwarden:

“During it’s 36 years of operation, Dive Paradise has developed an incredibly loyal following, and has always proudly taken care of its frequent divers. We are thrilled to formalize and modernize our rewards program via our new digital app. This will not only provide immediate benefits for ourfamily of regular customers, but will create a foundation for further opportunities for engagement via flash sales, special ‘insider’ offers and more.”

You can find info on the first reward program here and the second reward program here.

