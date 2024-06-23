Dive Pirates Celebrates 20 Years In Cayman Brac

Dive Pirates is celebrating 20 years of working with adaptive divers by returning to Cayman Brac with a new group of students in June 2024.

The Dive Pirates Foundation was founded in 2004 and has since raised funding for more than 300 adaptive divers, allowing them to embark on life-changing scuba adventures.

To help its funding, the foundation held a Deep Down Challenge raffle, where the winner received a Mares Quad Air with LED Tank Module dive computer.

According to Dive Pirates President Tyle Brandes:

“This year we celebrate our 20th anniversary and are Back in Brac. I have had the honor of leading the Dive Pirates Foundation for the last three years as we have enjoyed trips to Key Largo, Bonaire, and Cayman Brac. We are returning to Cayman Brac Beach Resort and diving with Reef Divers as they have been an incredible supporter of the foundation over the last 20 years. We look forward to an amazing week of incredible diving, camaraderie, and fun events around the resort. Watching these new divers experience the wonders of the ocean provides all involved with a sense of excitement that defies description.”

You can find the Deep Down Challenge here.