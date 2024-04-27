Diventures Expands to Include Wholesale Travel

Diventures, the largest network of diving and swimming centers, has announced that it is expanding its operations by adding wholesale travel.

Now, independent dive shops and organizations can leverage the power of Diventures to deliver to their clients.

Commenting on the new functionality, Diventures Founder Dean Hollis said:

“Travel is a key component of every successful dive entity because that’s what divers love to do. At Diventures, our number one priority is safety and our number one goal is fun! Over the last 15 years, we’ve generated specialized insight into how to do travel successfully, by delighting the customer with a safe and fun travel experience. When we do that, our customers are happy and the business benefits.”

While General Manager Will Munroe added:

“The Diventures model is about providing local dive shops with the benefits of scale and the efficiencies of centralized shared services, so teams can focus exclusively on the customer. As we help our shops be ‘even more of the local dive shop’ there has been a demand for us to open our travel program to external partners as well. As we continue to expand, we couldn’t be more excited to be sharing some of the ‘Diventures magic’ with other industry partners. Our team of experienced and dedicated travel professionals is prepared to help customer-centric dive shop owners and operators take their travel portfolios to the next level.”

Commenting on the new offering, Director of Travel Programs Megan Oswald said:

“Between teaching, sales, service and the general demands of running a business, offering a compelling travel program can be stressful…With so many details to manage and only so many hours in the day, many dive shops and dive organizations are limited in the number of trips they can offer to their customers. I’m happy to hear the shops and organizations we’re working with have been able to expand their programs, improve their business travel more and–most importantly–have happy customers! Being safe and having fun with our customers is what it is all about in the first place. We’re here to help make that reality!”

You can find out more information here.