Diving Talks Hailed As The Second Most Visible Diving Event Online

Research has shown that Diving Talks has grown to become the second-largest diving event in terms of online visibility.

The Portuguese diving event now lies above all others except for ADEX, the powerhouse of Asian diving events.

According to research on the comparative visibility of the events, the top five most visible events online are:

ADEX Asia Dive Expo – An established name with extensive multi-platform digital reach across Asia.

According to Arlindo Serrão, spokesperson for Diving Talks:

“In just a few short years, we’ve built more than a conference — we’ve built a global conversation about the future of diving. From deep cave expeditions to marine conservation, our speakers are some of the most accomplished and inspiring figures in the underwater world — and now their stories are reaching a truly global audience. For dive gear manufacturers, training agencies, destinations, and ocean-focused brands, this is your moment. Diving Talks has become one of the most powerful digital platforms in the diving world. If you want your message to be seen, heard, and respected globally — this is where you show up.”

You can check out a video about the best of Portuguese diving below.