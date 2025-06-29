Sunday, June 29, 2025
Diving Talks Hailed As The Second Most Visible Diving Event Online

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

-

Wrapping up the Diving Talks - Portugal 2023 - International Diving Show
Research has shown that Diving Talks has grown to become the second-largest diving event in terms of online visibility.

The Portuguese diving event now lies above all others except for ADEX, the powerhouse of Asian diving events.

According to research on the comparative visibility of the events, the top five most visible events online are:

  • ADEX Asia Dive Expo – An established name with extensive multi-platform digital reach across Asia.
  • Diving Talks – Europe’s fastest-expanding platform, known for its brilliant video engagement and interesting speaker lineup.
  • DEMA Show – The world’s largest trade-exclusive event.
  • boot Düsseldorf (Dive Segment) – A colossal European diving event offering a vast footprint.
  • Salon de la Plongée (Paris Dive Show) – The leading Francophone diving event, steadily increasing its online reach and impact.

According to Arlindo Serrão, spokesperson for Diving Talks:

“In just a few short years, we’ve built more than a conference — we’ve built a global conversation about the future of diving. From deep cave expeditions to marine conservation, our speakers are some of the most accomplished and inspiring figures in the underwater world — and now their stories are reaching a truly global audience. For dive gear manufacturers, training agencies, destinations, and ocean-focused brands, this is your moment. Diving Talks has become one of the most powerful digital platforms in the diving world. If you want your message to be seen, heard, and respected globally — this is where you show up.”

You can check out a video about the best of Portuguese diving below.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

